I discovered a whole new family, meeting them changed my life

Fonuamana Fuahala was adopted by some distant relatives when he was a young child. He grew up in Los Angeles, and loved the family that took him in. But when he unexpectedly met a long lost cousin, it brought him on a journey to find his biological family in Texas. That months-long trip had a difficult choice at the end of it. Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan made this story about how Fuahala finally came to a decision about which family to live with.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

