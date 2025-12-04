© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

I discovered a whole new family, meeting them changed my life

KALW | By Michael Callahan,
Fonuamana FuahalaUncuffed
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Fonuamana Fuahala is a producer in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Fonuamana Fuahala was adopted by some distant relatives when he was a young child. He grew up in Los Angeles, and loved the family that took him in. But when he unexpectedly met a long lost cousin, it brought him on a journey to find his biological family in Texas. That months-long trip had a difficult choice at the end of it. Uncuffed producer Michael Callahan made this story about how Fuahala finally came to a decision about which family to live with.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
Fonuamana Fuahala
Fonuamana Fuahala is a leader in San Quentin's Native Hawaiian Religious Group. He is passionate about preserving culture and promoting cultural identity. He serves his community as a member of the Incarcerated Person Advisory Council and by facilitating a class about restorative justice. He's deeply devoted to his Christian faith and minsters to the population at San Quentin.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons