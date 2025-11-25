In prison, she found out her brother had been shot

Patricia Bellows felt powerless when she heard that her younger brother had been shot and suffered a head wound. He was in the hospital, and for a while he was in a coma. But then one day she was able to talk to him, on a video call from prison. At first he wasn’t able to talk back. And during that time, she spent days alone in her cell, wondering what to do.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

