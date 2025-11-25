© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

In prison, she found out her brother had been shot

KALW | By Patricia Bellows ,
Uncuffed
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Patricia Bellows
KALW / Uncuffed
Patricia Bellows was a 2025 Uncuffed Producer at the California Institution for Women

Patricia Bellows felt powerless when she heard that her younger brother had been shot and suffered a head wound. He was in the hospital, and for a while he was in a coma. But then one day she was able to talk to him, on a video call from prison. At first he wasn’t able to talk back. And during that time, she spent days alone in her cell, wondering what to do.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Patricia Bellows
Patricia Bellows is a 36-year-old beating a double life sentence real soon. She has conquered mastering the power of the tongue. She has a strong will to be successful in everything she studies and lives. She is from the gang land of Compton and growing on a daily basis from self hatred. She is strongly in love with her big homie and rocking by him by any means necessary.
