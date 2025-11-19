The friend who helped her on the road to rehabilitation

Daphyne Luster grew up around drugs. When she got to prison, she was still part of that life. But then she met someone — a friend named Akifa. Akifa helped Daphnye see her crime in a new way, helped her connect with her daughter in a new way, and eventually helped Daphnye prepare for parole board hearings. It’s a friendship that helped her along the path to rehabilitation. Uncuffed's Haena Worthing made this story.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

