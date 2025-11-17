The Bay Agenda: The Future of San Francisco Housing

This conversation aired in the November 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.



San Francisco is on the verge of massive changes… The state has mandated that tens of thousands of homes need to be built in the city by early 2031.

But where will those homes be built? And how will all that growth happen?

Mayor Daniel Lurie has introduced a "Family Zoning Plan" that would increase building height limitations along transit corridors and some other areas.

And city supervisors have introduced other ideas, any of which could change the look and feel of the city's neighborhoods.

KALW recently hosted a Town Hall conversation about proposed changes to San Francisco's zoning plans. It took place at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco, and was cohosted by KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny and SF Public Press Executive Director LilaLaHood.

In this excerpt from that conversation, we’ll hear from Jane Natoli, the San Francisco Organizing Director at YIMBY Action, Fred Sherburn-Zimmer, lead tenant organizer at the Housing Rights Committee, Sharon Ng, a community planner representing Race & Equity in all Planning Coalition, and Brianna Morales, the Community Organizer at the Housing Action Coalition.

