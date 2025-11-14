© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

What the absence of 'pretty things' in prison taught her about beauty

KALW | By Haena Worthing,
Uncuffed
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:24 PM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
/
KALW / Uncuffed
Haena Worthing was a participant in the 2025 Uncuffed cohort at the California Institution for Women

When Haena Worthing was first incarcerated in the county jail, she realized she would no longer have access to most of the "pretty girl things" she was used to, like makeup and nail polish. Then she started to question that maybe prettiness is something different. Still, she looks forward to the day when she can have those things again.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Haena Worthing
See stories by Haena Worthing
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons