What the absence of 'pretty things' in prison taught her about beauty

When Haena Worthing was first incarcerated in the county jail, she realized she would no longer have access to most of the "pretty girl things" she was used to, like makeup and nail polish. Then she started to question that maybe prettiness is something different. Still, she looks forward to the day when she can have those things again.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

