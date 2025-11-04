Mothering from prison isn't easy

Julie Harper had her daughter later in life, as a single mom. But a few years later, she was incarcerated. Now she has to parent from prison. While it has been challenging, she has managed to maintain a relationship with her daughter, one she only hopes will get better if she is released.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

