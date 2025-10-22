© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Breaking free from the men in her life

KALW | By Keyna Osorio,
Koi BagneriseUncuffed
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed
Keyna Osorio is one of the producers in the 2025 Uncuffed class at the California Institution for Women.

Keyna Osorio is the youngest in her family, the only girl, and she was raised by her dad. When her father was incarcerated, she realized it was a moment to be free from all the expectations to behave like a stereotypical girl. Her new-found freedom led her to the streets. Now, she thinks about how that rebellious side of her contributed to the person she is today. Uncuffed producer Koi Bagnerise produced this story.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Keyna Osorio
Keyna Osorio is a political science graduate at Chico State University, where she interned for the Community Legal Information Center (CLIC), specializing in disability law. Since 2024, she has been actively involved in The Last Mile audio video production program, where she recently graduated the audio portion of the program. She is also an entrepreneur in training with Defy Ventures, pursuing an entrepreneur degree from Claremont Graduate University. She is dedicated to becoming the best version of herself.
Koi Bagnerise
Koi Bagnerise is armed and educated with a double major degree, specializing in English and psychology. She is a published writer, professional public speaker, self-help group developer/facilitator, and a "walking good vibe." Mental health wellness is her passion alongside advocacy, which is her purpose. She is a contemporary art enthusiast, an avid psychological thriller reader, herbal tea obsessed, a humanitarian, and health conscious and pescatarian. She is born of stardust and magic, illuminating the darkest night's sky. She possesses a poet's heart and a philosopher's mind.
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons