Breaking free from the men in her life

Keyna Osorio is the youngest in her family, the only girl, and she was raised by her dad. When her father was incarcerated, she realized it was a moment to be free from all the expectations to behave like a stereotypical girl. Her new-found freedom led her to the streets. Now, she thinks about how that rebellious side of her contributed to the person she is today. Uncuffed producer Koi Bagnerise produced this story.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

