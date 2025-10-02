Get discount tix for Cal Academy’s Nightlife with KALW

Nightlife at the California Academy of Sciences is one of the best places to be in San Francisco on a Thursday night, and KALW Music is excited to be joining the party for two very special events!

On Thursday, October 16, Nightlife Presents NASAYA & Friends with DJ Marcus Rosario setting the vibes in the East Garden. Then, for Día de los Muertos on Thursday, October 23, Cal Academy is honoring Oaxacan traditions through art, music, and community. Wonway Posibul will be on deck to soundtrack the evening. The best news? We’ve got a special discount for friends of KALW Music for these two events.

Use the promo code KALW when you check out at calacademy.org/nightlife for these two events to get $5 off your ticket. Both parties kick off at 6:00 p.m.and are for folks 21 years and over.

We’ll see you there!