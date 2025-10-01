Basketball Changed Her Life — But Not How She Expected

Ever since she was a kid, Bellows loved playing basketball. Not only was she good at it, being on the court helped her escape challenges at home. She thought it would be a part of her life forever, but one day, something happened on her team that changed the course of her life. Uncuffed producer Julie Harper produced this story about Bellows’ complicated relationship with basketball.

