The Atheltics wrap up their first season in Sacramento

A year ago, the largest crowds of the season packed the spacious Oakland Coliseum to bid farewell to the A's, after a 57-year run in Oakland.

Owner John Fisher decided to move the team to Sacramento, to the 14,000-seat Sutter Health Park, the home of the River Cats, a minor league team of the Giants. The A's plan to stay in the state capital until their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. But the move north hasn't changed much for the A's, on or off the field.

Once again, the team has the worst home attendance in the league, drawing an average of about 9,500 fans a game in a smaller park. That's about 2,000 fewer fans a game than they average last season.

KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke recently to Mark Demsky, a reporter for KFBK in Sacramento, about the A's inaugural season in their temporary home.