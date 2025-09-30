© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

The Atheltics wrap up their first season in Sacramento

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Sutter Health Park aerial view 2023
Quintin Soloviev
Sutter Health Park aerial view 2023

A year ago, the largest crowds of the season packed the spacious Oakland Coliseum to bid farewell to the A's, after a 57-year run in Oakland.

Owner John Fisher decided to move the team to Sacramento, to the 14,000-seat Sutter Health Park, the home of the River Cats, a minor league team of the Giants. The A's plan to stay in the state capital until their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. But the move north hasn't changed much for the A's, on or off the field.

Once again, the team has the worst home attendance in the league, drawing an average of about 9,500 fans a game in a smaller park. That's about 2,000 fewer fans a game than they average last season.

KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke recently to Mark Demsky, a reporter for KFBK in Sacramento, about the A's inaugural season in their temporary home.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid