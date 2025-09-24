The phone call that changed everything

For most of her life, Haena Worthing thought her grandfather had died. But then one day she got a phone call that changed everything, and she got to know her family in a whole new way. Later, when she was in prison, she learned even more about her grandfather. Uncuffed producer Daphnye Luster interviewed Haena about how this experience made her think about loss.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

