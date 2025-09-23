Portola 2025: SF’s Waterfront Never Felt This Alive

Portola Festival entered its fourth year this past weekend in San Francisco, turning Pier 80 into a massive sonic beacon with basslines booming across the Bay to Alameda and even faintly heard from outside at KALW’s Burton studios. Thousands of attendees poured in from all directions, dressed to impress and united by music and joy.

This year’s lineup spanned the spectrum, from rave pioneers Underworld to Oakland’s own Kreayshawn, alongside global heavyweights like Peggy Gou and The Chemical Brothers, plus dozens more acts that kept the waterfront moving deep into the night.

Amid San Francisco’s long tradition of festivals and music events, Portola has quickly become a must-attend for fans of electronic and dance music. Arc de Soleil called out the eclectic, open energy of the crowd: “People here feel freer to move and connect with the music than in Europe.” A reminder that Portola is not just growing in size but also in character and spirit.

Here are some of KALW’s highlights from the weekend.

Portola’s Best-Kept Secret Wasn’t a Secret: Despacio

Even though the line to get into Despacio tent on the far side of Pier 80 was longer than any other happening the entire time of the festival (Señor Sisig’s line a close second), once you entered the space, stepping inside made it worth every minute. You were swallowed by near-total darkness, guided only by slowed-down dance grooves you wish you could Shazam, while silhouettes and faint outlines of swaying bodies slowly emerged. Then, as the track was building, the lights bloomed and the disco ball took over, scattering its glow across the room.

Seven towering McIntosh-powered speaker stacks formed a circular perimeter around the dance floor, all facing inward toward that gleaming disco ball. The setup pulled everyone into the center, bodies packed together and completely immersed in sound.

The DJ booth, tucked discreetly away on the opposite side of the entrance, almost disappeared in the shadows, a reminder that this wasn’t about staring at a performer but about losing yourself with the music, the room, and each other.

As one of the most distinct corners of Portola, Despacio stood out so strongly that its return next year already feels essential.

Controlled Chaos

AJ Manalaysay

Despite having one of the most viral Boiler Room DJ sets in the past year, Yousuke Yukimatsu’s performance in the Warehouse still seemed affected by the space’s challenging acoustics, an issue that persisted for several DJs throughout the festival. The separation between GA and VIP sections was noticeably more pronounced this year, which may have influenced how the sound traveled. Additionally, this year introduced a new wristband tap system for accessing VIP, VIP XL, and areas closest to the performers, adding a layer of controlled entry that shaped the audience experience.

The expanded ticket offerings also helped elevate the overall experience. In previous years, VIP areas could feel a bit chaotic but the clearer separation and access controls this year made these spaces feel more organized, allowing attendees to enjoy the music without distraction and gave the festival a more polished, multi-tiered vibe.

