© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A grandmother's love

KALW | By Koi Bagnerise,
Keyna OsorioUncuffed
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

Koi Bangerise was very close to her grandmother when she was young. But she will be the first to admit that she took advantage of her grandmother’s love, and that her grandmother let her get away with it. That led Koi to believe she didn’t have to be accountable for her actions. Later, when she was incarcerated, she learned about accountability the hard way. Uncuffed producer Keyna Osario interviewed Koi about her story.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Koi Bagnerise
Koi Bagnerise is armed and educated with a double major degree, specializing in English and psychology. She is a published writer, professional public speaker, self-help group developer/facilitator, and a "walking good vibe." Mental health wellness is her passion alongside advocacy, which is her purpose. She is a contemporary art enthusiast, an avid psychological thriller reader, herbal tea obsessed, a humanitarian, and health conscious and pescatarian. She is born of stardust and magic, illuminating the darkest night's sky. She possesses a poet's heart and a philosopher's mind.
See stories by Koi Bagnerise
Keyna Osorio
Keyna Osorio is a political science graduate at Chico State University, where she interned for the Community Legal Information Center (CLIC), specializing in disability law. Since 2024, she has been actively involved in The Last Mile audio video production program, where she recently graduated the audio portion of the program. She is also an entrepreneur in training with Defy Ventures, pursuing an entrepreneur degree from Claremont Graduate University. She is dedicated to becoming the best version of herself.
See stories by Keyna Osorio
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons