A grandmother's love

Koi Bangerise was very close to her grandmother when she was young. But she will be the first to admit that she took advantage of her grandmother’s love, and that her grandmother let her get away with it. That led Koi to believe she didn’t have to be accountable for her actions. Later, when she was incarcerated, she learned about accountability the hard way. Uncuffed producer Keyna Osario interviewed Koi about her story.

