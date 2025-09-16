© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Lyrical therapy

KALW | By Anthony Ivy
Published September 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ronnie Armstrong at KALW's live event space.
Anthony Ivy
Ronnie Armstrong at KALW's live event space.

Oakland artist Ronnie Armstrong, aka Funk 4Eva, started rapping as a kid, and recorded his first song in middle school.

He was inspired by his cousin Bo and his late cousin Dewan. The three of them formed "B.R.O. Mob," representing Berkeley, Richmond, and Oakland.

At 21-years-old, Armstrong was sentenced to life in prison, a moment he now says may have saved his life. He even recorded music in his cell with folks like Uncuffed’s Sound Designer Maserati E.

Armstrong was released early and is now writing a handbook for prison.

In this segment from Bay Area Beats, we hear how music kept him grounded through grief, loss, and isolation.
Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy, originally from North Stockton, California, is a dedicated producer for the Uncuffed Outside Team and a member of KALW's Audio Academy Training program. Recently released after serving a 13-year prison sentence, Anthony demonstrated resilience and talent by producing numerous impactful stories from within the prison walls. One of his recent episodes, “Hole in the Heart,” received a national award from the Public Media Journalism Association and was broadcast nationwide on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The episode was also featured on Snap Judgment. Since his release, Anthony has been steadfastly pursuing success, bringing unique and powerful perspectives from the other side of incarceration.
