Lyrical therapy

Oakland artist Ronnie Armstrong, aka Funk 4Eva , started rapping as a kid, and recorded his first song in middle school.

He was inspired by his cousin Bo and his late cousin Dewan. The three of them formed "B.R.O. Mob," representing Berkeley, Richmond, and Oakland.

At 21-years-old, Armstrong was sentenced to life in prison, a moment he now says may have saved his life. He even recorded music in his cell with folks like Uncuffed’s Sound Designer Maserati E.

Armstrong was released early and is now writing a handbook for prison.

In this segment from Bay Area Beats, we hear how music kept him grounded through grief, loss, and isolation.

