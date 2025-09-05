PinkPantheress: Tiny Desk Concert
For those of us (like me) who wear the term "chronically online" like a badge of honor, PinkPantheress' world is our everything. When we close our eyes, her glossy voice and Y2K nostalgia is a comfort. With a single roller in her bangs and the purse she's never without, PinkPantheress has become our soundtrack, vision board and guide.
For this set, the once anonymous dance-pop star sheds the electronic sounds that we know her for; to our complete delight, her voice is just as glossy and her presence just as entrancing in these new arrangements. Dressed in her signature tartan (with matching tea pot), PinkPantheress' band expands her sound, swapping the glitched-out samples in "Girl Like Me" for heavier guitar riffs. She shapes the moments that we crave in songs like "Pain" and "Illegal" as softer, jazzier ones.
As she performs, she nonchalantly cycles through the instruments laid out before her: some harmonica here, a bit of cowbell there, chimes once or twice. Her comedic timing is deadpan, yet precise — a reminder of why fans obsess over her digital footprint. It's always a gift when artists reimagine their discography alongside us at the Desk. PinkPantheress dives into this challenge, yet maintains her magnetic aura, which is just another reason we still can't seem to look away.
SET LIST
- "Attracted to You"
- "Pain"
- "Break It Off"
- "Illegal"
- "Girl Like Me"
- "The aisle"
- "Passion"
- "Tonight"
MUSICIANS
- PinkPantheress: vocals, harmonica, percussion
- Lisa Remar: keys, music director
- Sofie D'Angelo: guitar, background vocals
- RANI ADI: bass
- Tina Chau Le: keys, guitar, background vocals
- Joe Lesher-Liao: DJ
- Jaleacia "Queen Drums" Harris: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Dora Levite
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel, Michael Zamora, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Copyright 2025 NPR