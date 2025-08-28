Meet the newest Uncuffed storytelling class at San Quentin

Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. We’ve been leading classes in audio storytelling inside San Quentin for over a decade. Participants record and edit personal interviews and conversations about their shared humanity, to inspire change. Since then, KALW and Uncuffed have trained over 80 people at three different prisons.

The newest group of producers just started making radio inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Today, we'll meet the 2025 cohort by learning about their favorite songs.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you.

Content is approved by an information officer.Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org.

