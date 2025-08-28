© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Meet the newest Uncuffed storytelling class at San Quentin

KALW | By Uncuffed,
Michael CallahanJorge LopezFonuamana FuahalaDerrell "Sadiq" DavisMaurice "Rahim" BradshawJoshua Moses Hellon
Published August 28, 2025 at 12:17 PM PDT
The new Uncuffed class at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. L to R: Mike Callahan, Jorge Lopez, Joshua Hellon, Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw, Derrell "Sadiq" Davis, and Fonuamana Fuahala.
KALW / Uncuffed
The new Uncuffed class at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Uncuffed empowers people in prison to tell their own stories. We’ve been leading classes in audio storytelling inside San Quentin for over a decade. Participants record and edit personal interviews and conversations about their shared humanity, to inspire change. Since then, KALW and Uncuffed have trained over 80 people at three different prisons.

The newest group of producers just started making radio inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. Today, we'll meet the 2025 cohort by learning about their favorite songs.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you.

Content is approved by an information officer.Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org.
Michael Callahan
Michael Callahan is a husband of 17 years to a beautiful, supportive and faithful wife, and a father to three handsome boys — all of whom live in Southern California. He is dedicated to his recovery, and spreads the message of the realities and dangers of driving under the influence. He serves in the church, and works for San Quentin News as a layout designer and staff writer. His inspiration comes from serving his community and providing a voice for the incarcerated. Early next year, he'll be graduating with an associates degree in Business, Sociology, and Social Sciences.
Jorge Lopez
Jorge Lopez hails from Sacramento, California, the city that lights the beam! He holds an associates degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Palo Verde Community College. He works as a youth offender mentor helping youth navigate the prison system, while encouraging rehabilitation. He also volunteers his time as a San Quentin tour guide, as well a puppy raiser for Canine Companions.
Fonuamana Fuahala
Fonuamana Fuahala is a leader in San Quentin's Native Hawaiian Religious Group. He is passionate about preserving culture and promoting cultural identity. He serves his community as a member of the Incarcerated Person Advisory Council and by facilitating a class about restorative justice. He's deeply devoted to his Christian faith and minsters to the population at San Quentin.
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis is a multimedia journalist. He's a sound-designer and co-producer for Ear Hustle. He is a videographer for San Quentin's video department, and the host of his own TV cooking show called "Cooking with Sadiq." He's also a tour guide who serves as an ambassador to outside visitors who come and visit San Quentin. On the tours, he looks to change the perception of how society views the incarcerated population.
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw is a certified carpenter and an aspiring actor with the Marin Shakespeare Company. He was born in 1980 and raised in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. He is a proud father of six, and grandfather of four. His main goal is to strengthen the communities he helped destroy. For the last decade, he's been striving to be a better version of who he was yesterday.
Joshua Moses Hellon
Joshua Moses Hellon is a veteran and a facilitator of several groups empowering change. He is an accomplished mediator focused on conflict resolution. He's passionate about fostering change and sending assets back into the community. He holds the belief that the fabric of our community as a whole is stronger when restoration is the focus for all.
