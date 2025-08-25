SPECIAL BROADCAST: Hear performances from the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music

KALW is once again excited to collaborate with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music on a series of four special broadcasts from Sunday, August 30 to Sunday, September 28. Hosted by Sarah Cahill on Revolutions Per Minute , the broadcasts will transport listeners to the concert hall at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and the electric energy of these brand new compositions brought to life.

“The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music has always been adventurous, boundlessly creative, and boldly visionary, bringing together a diverse group of composers for a few weeks of deep music-making for a wildly enthusiastic audience. This year, the festival outdid itself as it celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of LGBTQIA Pride in Santa Cruz and the legacy of queer voices who have shaped the festival,” says Cahill.

“ ‘Colorful and Courageous’ is the title of this season, honoring the festival’s LGBTQIA history, from co-founder Lou Harrison and former conductors Aaron Copland and Marin Alsop, to current Executive Director Riley Nicholson. Plus, world premieres by Jake Heggie, Darian Donovan Thomas, and more.”

Tune in at 91.7 FM, on the website or KALW app on the following dates to hear these special broadcasts on Revolutions Per Minute:

August 31, 6:00 p.m.: Lumina

September 14, 6:00 p.m.: Chasing Light

September 21, 6:00 p.m.: Becoming