Radio Pacific LIVE: MDMA and The Bay

Radio Pacific is a new show made in collaboration with KALW, all about contemporary California. Episodes feature journalists, writers, and documentarians who are grappling with life in the country’s most populous and diverse state.

Eli Cohen is the host of the show, and recently held a live recording at our event space in San Francisco about the history, research and therapeutic uses of MDMA, commonly known as “ecstasy” or “molly.”

In this excerpt from that event, we hear from Rachel Nuwer, an award-winning science journalist and author who has written about the history of MDMA.

