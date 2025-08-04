© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Radio Pacific LIVE: MDMA and The Bay

KALW | By Eli Cohen
Published August 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Panelists discuss the history and science behind MDMA at a recent live recoring of Radio Pacific.
Stafford Hemmer
Panelists discuss the history and science behind MDMA at a recent live recoring of Radio Pacific.

This conversation aired in the August 4, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Radio Pacific is a new show made in collaboration with KALW, all about contemporary California. Episodes feature journalists, writers, and documentarians who are grappling with life in the country’s most populous and diverse state.

Eli Cohen is the host of the show, and recently held a live recording at our event space in San Francisco about the history, research and therapeutic uses of MDMA, commonly known as “ecstasy” or “molly.”

In this excerpt from that event, we hear from Rachel Nuwer, an award-winning science journalist and author who has written about the history of MDMA.

Radio Pacific releases new episodes on the first Tuesday of each month. You can hear the full version of this episode tomorrow night (Tuesday August 5, 2025) at 7pm here on KALW.
