Once considered a safe investment, U.S. Treasuries now feel shakier

By Mary Childs,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:12 AM PDT

For decades, U.S. Treasuries have been among the safest investments. But in recent months, trust in U.S. Treasuries has felt shakier.

