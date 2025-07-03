© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Tech billionaire makes largest donation ever to SFPD

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Crime and justice reporter Eleni Balakrishnan
/
Courtesy of Mission Local

This conversation aired in the July 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last month the San Francisco’s police commission approved a plan to incorporate the largest donation ever made to SFPD.

The nearly nine-and-a-half million dollars to the city government comes from billionaire cryptocurrency investor Chris Larsen. It's intended to pay for new drones, cameras, landing spots and office space for the SFPD's Real Time Investigation Center.

Eleni Balakrishnan is a crime and justice reporter at Mission Local. Here she shares what the city stands to gain, or lose, from partnering with wealthy donors.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
