Tech billionaire makes largest donation ever to SFPD

This conversation aired in the July 3, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Last month the San Francisco’s police commission approved a plan to incorporate the largest donation ever made to SFPD .

The nearly nine-and-a-half million dollars to the city government comes from billionaire cryptocurrency investor Chris Larsen. It's intended to pay for new drones, cameras, landing spots and office space for the SFPD's Real Time Investigation Center.

Eleni Balakrishnan is a crime and justice reporter at Mission Local. Here she shares what the city stands to gain, or lose, from partnering with wealthy donors.

