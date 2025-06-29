Sunday Puzzle: A familiar word before H-O-T words

On-air challenge

This is a summertime puzzle. I'm going to give you three words starting with the letters H, O, and T. For each set you give me a word that can precede each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Example: Heat, Oven, Tank --> GAS (gas heat, gas oven, gas tank)

1. Hampshire, Orleans, Testament

2. Horse, Otter, Turtle

3. Hydrant, Opal, Truck

4. Hopes, Octane, Tide

5. Hard, Out, Torch

6. House, Onion, Thumb

7. Heavyweight, Opera, Touch

8. Hand, Order, Term

9. Hole, Olive, Tie

10. Hawk, Owl, Time

11. Havana, Ones, Toe

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Bob Weisz. Take the name of a major film director. Drop the last six letters of his name, and rearrange what remains. You'll get the name of a major film award -- for which this director has been nominated six times. Who is he and what is the award?

Challenge answer

Pedro Almodóvar, Palme d'Or.

Winner

Elisabeth Larsen

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous movie star (6 letters, 6 letters). The first name, when said out loud, sounds like a brand of a certain object. The last name is someone who uses this object. What movie star is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, DATE DATE at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR