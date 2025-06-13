A Texas father builds a brotherhood of dads to support each other

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

It's Friday, which means it's time for StoryCorps. And ahead of Father's Day weekend, a conversation from StoryCorps' Brightness in Black project. Kalvin Bridgewater started the Daddy Stroller Social Club in Fort Worth, Texas, after a bout with postpartum depression. The club has become a way for dads to support one another. He came to StoryCorps with Landon Taylor, a club member turned close friend, and talked about when he first became a father.

KALVIN BRIDGEWATER: I didn't know how to be a dad. I was like, man, what am I doing? Driving home, leaving that birth center, I felt like I just needed to hold everything together. But looking at my wife, she had these communities for moms to just open up and share with each other.

LANDON TAYLOR: I had the same experience. My wife had an IVF group, and I remember seeing the five of them sharing tears, just hug.

BRIDGEWATER: I think all dads need a space where we could show some vulnerability. So I hit up some of my friends. There was maybe three or four of us. Took the kids to the park and let them play. And then we went from five to 10 dads to maybe 15 dads to then 300-plus. But I get a phone call that my baby brother got rushed to the hospital. He ended up passing away. I told the guys what happened. Didn't tell them where we was going to have the funeral at or what time it was going to be. And as I'm going to his funeral and I look up, and I see all these dads from the park, you know, in the audience. And I'm like, what are these guys doing down here? And they was like, man, we going to ride with you. We want to make sure you're OK. I said, man, these guys are stuck with me for life.

TAYLOR: Wow, man. I am tearing up with you, man. You are stuck with me. I don't follow a lot of people easily, but for you, I will always be a student of you, my brother.

BRIDGEWATER: What's something that surprised you about becoming a father?

TAYLOR: I'm probably more emotional now than ever. I think you probably can say the same, man. You know, my father was my biggest cheerleader. He passed away, and he never had a chance to see, you know, me have my child. But I'm able to see him in my son.

BRIDGEWATER: And I know your dad is looking down on you like, well done. I'm thankful every day that I know you. You know, every time we get off the phone, first thing I tell you is, I love you.

TAYLOR: Absolutely.

BRIDGEWATER: Because I want you to understand that.

TAYLOR: And I'm here to tell you in front of the entire world that you are not alone. So never feel like your burden is ever too heavy for us. We have you.

