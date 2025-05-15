© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

How cuts to National public lands will impact visitors

KALW | By Marissa Ortega-Welch,
Sunni Khalid
Published May 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

This conversation aired in the May 15, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Lately, each week there's news about cuts to federal agencies. Most recently, in regards to the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

And these cuts have come for the National Parks and Forest Service too.

So today as we approach summertime, the busiest season for visiting National Parks, we find out how visitors in the Bay Area and around California will be impacted.
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
