How cuts to National public lands will impact visitors

This conversation aired in the May 15, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Lately, each week there's news about cuts to federal agencies. Most recently, in regards to the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

And these cuts have come for the National Parks and Forest Service too.

So today as we approach summertime, the busiest season for visiting National Parks, we find out how visitors in the Bay Area and around California will be impacted.