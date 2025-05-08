Funding cuts will likely lead to homelessness surge in San Francisco

This interview aired in the May 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Back in 1989, San Francisco became a ‘Sanctuary City.’ The policy prohibits city staff and police from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement… unless required to do so by federal or state law.

And recently, there’s been increasing threats and pressure from the federal government to push Sanctuary Cities to comply with national immigration policies, or face big losses in funding.

Sylvie Sturm is a journalist with San Francisco Public Press covering housing policy. Here she explains how funding cuts will push more people onto the streets.

