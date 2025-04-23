The political landscape for Oakland's new mayor, Barbara Lee

This interview aired in the April 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee was declared the winner in last week's special election for Oakland’s next mayor.

She defeated the strongest of her nine rivals, former City Councilman Loren Taylor, by a close, but comfortable margin of 53 to 47 percent of the vote.

Eli Wolfe is a city hall reporter for The Oaklandside, and has been covering the special election. In this interview he shares his thoughts on the race and the challenges facing the city and its new mayor.

