Listen to the SFUSD Board Meeting here
The political landscape for Oakland's new mayor, Barbara Lee

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
US Congresswoman Barbara Lee smiles at the crowd while speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
US Congresswoman Barbara Lee smiles at the crowd while speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention

This interview aired in the April 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Former Congresswoman Barbara Lee was declared the winner in last week's special election for Oakland’s next mayor.

She defeated the strongest of her nine rivals, former City Councilman Loren Taylor, by a close, but comfortable margin of 53 to 47 percent of the vote.

Eli Wolfe is a city hall reporter for The Oaklandside, and has been covering the special election. In this interview he shares his thoughts on the race and the challenges facing the city and its new mayor.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
