'Midway Through' tells the story of a woman in her 40s going back to college

As the end of the school year approaches, it's easy to ask yourself, where did the year go? Then add in your goals for summer break or graduation plans, and this transition period can feel overwhelming. But one mature Miami Dade College student story, a finalist in last year's NPR College Podcast Challenge, reminds us you are not alone in this journey, no matter your age. Here's Iman Maani with the story.

IMAN MAANI, BYLINE: Meet Ana Bassett, a 48-year-old mother of four and college student in Miami.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

ANA BASSETT: Do you feel that you need to reassess your place in the world as you realize you have lived half your life?

MAANI: It was in her late 40s that Ana enrolled at Miami Dade College to finish her degree.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

A BASSETT: Do you ever ask yourself, how do I stay relevant and remain valuable as I grow older? Do you think getting older means you will be outdated or dismissed? I think about these things, and I'm sure I'm not alone.

MAANI: She made a podcast about her experience of returning to school. Her podcast, "Midway Through," was one of our finalists in the 2023 NPR Podcast Challenge.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

A BASSETT: I felt I wanted and needed a change, so I went looking to fulfill a dream of mine.

MAANI: Ana had dreamed of becoming a mental health therapist after high school, but she ended up dropping out of college in sophomore year. It was after becoming a mother that she had to put her own dreams on hold.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

A BASSETT: Over time, I felt lost. Lost because I stopped taking time to hear my voice, to check in with myself. Eventually, I realized I was living through my kids, experiencing joy and pride in their experiences, but I'd like my own.

MAANI: Ana tells us in her podcast that it wasn't an easy decision to go back.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

A BASSETT: I had doubts about doing this at my age. It had been 28 years since I was last in a classroom. I didn't want to keep longing for a second chance.

MAANI: But her experience in motherhood came in handy. It taught her how to be resourceful, problem solve and work efficiently and independently.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

A BASSETT: I'm going after my dream to find self-fulfillment outside of motherhood. This semester, I've accomplished that. So far, I've aced all my assignments while still balancing mom duties and home responsibilities. I'm so proud of myself for that.

MAANI: She also has the support of her whole family, including her now-grown-up son.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

JULIAN BASSETT: For me, it's very inspiring to see you going back to college.

MAANI: That's Ana's son Julian.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

J BASSETT: 'Cause you're proving that no matter how many times you may let go of your dreams, you can always get them back, and you can always follow them.

MAANI: He's her second-eldest of four, and he studied at Miami Dade with his mom.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "MIDWAY THROUGH")

J BASSETT: You're creating a second chance for yourself at a time in your life where not many other people think they could do the same.

MAANI: Ana graduated with an associate's degree in psychology from Miami Dade College last May. She's taking a break before she returns to school to study counseling to become a therapist.

Iman Maani, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

