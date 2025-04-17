California Migration Museum shares history without walls

An excerpt from this event aired in the April 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The California Migration Museum doesn't exist in any one space. Instead, they recently launched a catalog of immersive experiences that are entirely digital and portable!

You can watch from anywhere, but the real magic is in accessing their self-guided walks while wandering through one of San Francisco’s iconic neighborhoods. The city's storied history comes alive for anyone with a smartphone and a sense of curiosity.

To talk about their work, KALW hosted their team at our Live event space in downtown San Francisco for a listening party. At the event was Katie Long, executive director of the California Migration Museum, and Gabby Santos their director of research.