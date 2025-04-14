Bay Agenda: Preserving the people's history

An excerpt from this live podcast recording aired in the April 14, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

The task of keeping history isn’t an easy one. It can be expensive. And it takes a lot of space, space that needs to be cool and dry and reliably available. And then, there’s the fact that history is being made every day… which means there’s always more artifacts to collect, archive, maintain, and exhibit.

To understand the challenges and the treasures historical preservation provides, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The night was also a special live recording of the Western Neighborhoods Project podcast, “Outside Lands San Francisco.”

The discussion was moderated by the podcast’s host, Amanda Bartlett and included directors from three nonprofit/s focused on preserving and sharing local history: Woody LaBounty of San Francisco Heritage, Mercedes Devine of The Society of California Pioneers, Nicole Meldahl of Western Neighborhoods Project - as well as Frances Kaplan, Lead Archivist for the California Historical Society now at Stanford University.

Here is the full episode of this live 'podcast takeover' of "Outside Lands Podcast," by the Western Neighborhood Project!