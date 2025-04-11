Basement Jaxx brings flawless set to The Regency Ballroom ahead of Coachella

It’s been over a decade since Basement Jaxx toured in the US, and there was probably no better place for them to make their return than The Regency Ballroom ahead of their stop at Coachella this weekend. The venue has recently upgraded their sound system, making it absolutely fitting for the hard-hitting house music by one of the best acts to do it.

The British electronic duo brought an absolute festival of riches over their two-night residency, playing a flawless set featuring every Basement Jaxx banger you dreamed you would hear, plus the gift of a brand new song to close out the night. There was a horn player to make “Red Alert” even more perfect, a Spanish guitarist for the hot riff on “Rendez-Vu” and the moment the crowd yelled “Where’s Your Head At” before the drum and bass breakdown put the whole place in a frenzied state. And then there were the incredible vocalists and dancers, giving a taste of the Coachella vibes with fantastical choreography and costumes fitting for the grand ballroom.

Coming up from the underground house scene in London in the mid-90s, Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe got their name from a regular club night they held in Brixton. Their second album, Rooty, named after the evolution of that original club night, brought them to global attention with “Do Your Thing” and “Where’s Your Head At" featured in films and movies. For their third full-length, Kish Kash, Basement Jaxx won the first-ever Electronic/Dance Album award at the 2004 Grammy Awards. 2014’s Junto was the last album we got from the duo, so it was particularly special to hear a new song from them after they brought the nostalgia of their incredible discography.

Congratulations to those experiencing Basement Jaxx at Coachella over the two weekends, you’re going to lose your mind.