Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Artistic Director of SF Girls Chorus, stops by Revolutions Per Minute

KALW | By Sarah Cahill
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:53 AM PDT
Valérie Sainte-Agathe the artistic director of the SF Girls Chorus
Valérie Sainte-Agathe is the Artistic Director of the San Francisco Girls Chorus.

Valérie Sainte-Agathe is a visionary charismatic choral conductor who has transformed the San Francisco Girls Chorus into a world-class vocal ensemble. Through collaborations with important composers and musicians, Sainte-Agathe introduces the young singers to music spanning over a thousand years, from plainchant, which are chants used in liturgies of the Western Church, to new commissions.

The Girls Chorus provides music education for girls and young women from all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds, giving them the skills, self-discipline and confidence to succeed in music and in life.

Sarah Cahill is thrilled to talk with Valérie Sainte-Agathe on Revolutions Per Minute on Sunday, April 13th, a week before she is awarded the prestigious Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres from the French government for her extraordinary service to music and the arts.

Catch the interview on Revolutions Per Minute from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, April 13th.

Sarah Cahill
Sarah Cahill grew up in Berkeley, where her father had a rare records program on KPFA in 1949. She started a weekly music program at KPFA in 1989, under the guidance of then-music director Charles Amirkhanian. In 2002, she joined KALW with a weekly Sunday evening program. She has interviewed Richard Goode at the Metropolitan Museum and, for Counterstream Radio, produced joint interviews with Meredith Monk and Bjork and with Elliott Carter and Phil Lesh.
