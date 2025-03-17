Great Highway closure feels like continued betrayal for some Chinese Americans

This conversation aired in the March 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

On Friday, a two mile stretch of San Francisco’s Great Highway was permanently closed to vehicles. It’s being transformed into a pedestrian-only park, after city voters passed Prop K in November.

But not everyone supports the change. In fact, a lawsuit was filed against the city and its Board of Supervisors last week by opponents to the closure, calling the move ‘legally invalid.’

In San Francisco’s Asian American community, there are mixed opinions, and mixed emotions about the closure… and how it came to be decided.

