Crosscurrents

Bay Agenda: Healthcare and The Public Good

KALW | By Alaa Mostafa,
Ben Trefny
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Alaa Mostafa (left) and Ben Trefny (right) with panelists (center left to center right) Julia Métraux, Dr. Nicole Barnett, and Solange Gould.
Ben Trefny
This conversation aired in the March 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

With the new presidential administration, there have been a flurry of cuts to federal funding. It’s a lot to keep track of. And hard to see how we’re individually impacted by some big picture issues. But Public Health is a field that affects us all.

To understand the connections between federal policy and local health systems, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The panel was hosted by KALW’s Health Reporter, Alaa Mostafa, and Executive Producer, Ben Trefny. Participants included  Solange Gould, co director of Human Impact Partners. Dr. Nicole Barnett with Planned Parenthood Northern California, and Julia Metro, a reporter at Mother Jones covering disability and its intersection with politics.
Crosscurrents
Alaa Mostafa
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
