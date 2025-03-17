Bay Agenda: Healthcare and The Public Good

This conversation aired in the March 17, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

With the new presidential administration, there have been a flurry of cuts to federal funding. It’s a lot to keep track of. And hard to see how we’re individually impacted by some big picture issues. But Public Health is a field that affects us all.

To understand the connections between federal policy and local health systems, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The panel was hosted by KALW’s Health Reporter, Alaa Mostafa, and Executive Producer, Ben Trefny. Participants included Solange Gould, co director of Human Impact Partners. Dr. Nicole Barnett with Planned Parenthood Northern California, and Julia Metro, a reporter at Mother Jones covering disability and its intersection with politics.

