African Night: The root of Tango

This conversation aired in the March 4, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Did you know about the African roots of Tango?

KALW recently hosted a new edition of African Night at our live event space in downtown San Francisco. It was an evening dedicated to celebrating culture, community, and the power of connection.

The night was hosted by seasoned educator and multimedia producer Serge Ndjemba, and Emmanuel Nado, one of the producers and hosts of KALW’s Africa Mix.

In this excerpt from that vibrant night, Emmanuel speaks to long time Tango dancer, Jean-Pierre Sighé, about the cultural and historical ties between Africa and Tango.

