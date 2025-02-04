Beyond the Fog Radio: Barbara Lee reflects

This conversation aired in the February 4, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen

KALW’s program Bay Made highlights great audio pieces from around the Bay Area. And they recently held a live show at our event space in Downtown San Francisco, and they featured the podcast “Beyond the Fog Radio.”

In this excerpt from that event, we’ll hear the podcast hosts Susan Brown, Jae Yee, and Michaela Joy O’Shea, speaking to former Representative Barbara Lee, the newest candidate to enter Oakland’s race for mayor. Here’s Lee, as she reflects on her early career.