Remembering the stewards of American Airlines flight AA5342

Among the 67 people killed in the collision on Wednesday night were two flight attendants.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

IAN EPSTEIN: My name is Ian, everybody. I am your flight attendant today. I am going to be working with all you amazing people that can't afford first class. Hey, everybody.

SUMMERS: Since his death, videos of Ian Epstein's cheery announcements taken by passengers have circulated online.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EPSTEIN: We got rules on my airplane, so pay attention. There's absolutely, positively not to be one ounce of frowning on this aircraft.

SUMMERS: His friend and former supervisor, Anna-Marie Walsh, told WCNC Charlotte that it just took one interaction with him and he was in your heart.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The other flight attendant was Danasia Elder.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RAVEN WOODRUFF: Danasia was such a beautiful person, a beautiful soul.

PFEIFFER: Raven Woodruff met Danasia during a lunch break when they went through training together, and they became friends as well as colleagues. Raven posted on TikTok that since their initial training, they've been, as she put it, stuck together like glue.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WOODRUFF: She was telling me she just - she felt like she finally found a job that she loves to do. And just know she was a damn good fight attendant.

PFEIFFER: Danasia Elder was a wife and mother of two children. She was 34 years old.

SUMMERS: Ian Epstein was also a parent of two, with his ex-wife. He was 53. Both were based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

