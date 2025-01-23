Carminho: Tiny Desk Concert
The world of Portuguese fado is full of emotion that is on display within seconds of this performance by vocalist Carminho.
She came to her extraordinary talents by way of hard work, intuition and genetics, since her mom, the singer Teresa Siqueira, is considered one of the giants of her generation.
As she explains, some of the songs from this performance come from the EP Carminho at Electrical Audio, a recording she did with renowned American music engineer Steve Albini, who passed away last year before they could celebrate the success of their collaboration.
The performance is a front row seat to the joys and sorrows of the fado spirit, delivered by an artist that uses the genre as a base to explore other musical worlds, always coming back to a tradition that is centuries old.
SET LIST
- "O Quarto (fado Pagem)"
- "Marcha de Alcântara de 1969"
- "Os Argonautas"
- "Estrela"
- "Deixei a minha casa"
MUSICIANS
- Carminho: vocals
- Sebastiao Jose Pereira: portuguese guitar
- Flávio Cardoso: acoustic guitar
- João Pimenta Gomes: mellotron
- Pedro Geraldes: lap steel guitar, electric guitar
- Tiago Maia: acoustic bass
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
- Photographer: Estefania Mitre
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
