Enter the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest

Could you be the next great undiscovered artist? Entries are now open for the 2025 Tiny Desk Contents, which gives bands and musicians the chance to perform at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk. Entries are open from January 14 and close Monday, February 10.

The contest calls for unsigned artists to film themselves performing an original song at a desk of their choice. Then, a panel of judges made up of NPR Music staff like Alex Contreras of Alt. Latino and World Cafe host Raina Douris, and artists like the Bay Area’s own LaRussell , will select their favorite video. The winner of the contest will get to play a Tiny Desk Concert at NPR studios in Washington D.C., perform at the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, and be paired with a mentor in the industry.

Just a reminder that the Bay Area owns the title of home of the first ever Tiny Desk Contest winner, Fantastic Negrito, who entered the contest in 2014 and has since gone on to win three Grammy awards. You and your band could be next!