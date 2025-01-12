In conversation with Photay & supporting musicians impacted by LA fires

On October 30th, 2024, Charlotte K sat down with L.A.-based composer, drummer, DJ, producer, and music experimental polymath Photay aka Evan Shornstein. Returning to the Bay for the second time in 2024, Photay was about to conclude his critically-acclaimed US tour with a packed show at the New Parish in Oakland, celebrating his new fifth solo album “Windswept” (Mexican Summer).

One more time, Photay does not stop surprising us. In this conversation, he takes us on a journey around the world, highlighting the ways past, current, and future collaborations with acoustic musicians from Guinea, the US, and Asia have shaped his special polyrhythmic blend of music. He also spoke about why pushing himself outside of his comfort zone is creatively crucial, and how his move from New York to Los Angeles opened a new musical chapter.

Like many musicians in L.A., Photay and his partner Celia have been impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California. They lost their home, music studio, and their instruments. While they are both safe, they’ve lost the foundation of their creativity and have to overcome many physical, financial, and emotional challenges as they try to rebuild.

Now more than ever, it is important to support the artists who have given themselves to us through their music. It’s the music that is there through the good times, and the rough ones, and that reminds us that we’re all connected to each other and this planet. We’re sharing links below where you can support Photay, musicians, and other members of the communities affected by the fires.

Any donation helps.

GoFundme Donation link for Photay / Evan Shornstein and his partner Celia:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-evan-celia-after-eaton-wildfire

Photay’s Bandcamp (album, merch):

https://photay.bandcamp.com/album/photay-3

More Musicians in LA affected by the fire needing donations and support:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1jyJ-NM2qP-iRk1LJ8l3dc7e0M3IhHlo3E7Agvo9JOAQ/edit?usp=drivesdk

Displaced Black Families GoFundme:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pK5omSsD4KGhjEHCVgcVw-rd4FZP9haoijEx1mSAm5c/htmlview?urp=gmail_link

Support Immigrant Workers Impacted by the Los Angeles Fires: