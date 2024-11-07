© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

Veteran Comic Con celebrates indie veteran artists

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:00 AM PST
This year marks the fifth Veteran Comic Con.
Image provided by Constance Pleasant
This year marks the fifth Veteran Comic Con.

This interview aired in the November 7th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

For veterans who may not have easy access to mental health care, art and community are helpful ways to process complicated feelings. That’s what inspired Bay Area resident Constance Pleasant to start Comic Con for Veterans.

Constance’s father was an army Vet, dealing with a disability. He loved comic books, and found that art therapy helped him through his health challenges. In caring for him, Constance noticed a need for connection and camaraderie in the comic loving Vet community.

Veteran Comic Con founder Constance Pleasant and emcee William "Billy" Anderson

The Veteran Comic Con takes place this Sunday, November 10th at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco. It features indie comic book artists who are veterans, along with lots of activities for attendees. Tickets are free for Vets. To learn more, visit: Veteran Comic Con
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
