Veteran Comic Con celebrates indie veteran artists

This interview aired in the November 7th, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

For veterans who may not have easy access to mental health care, art and community are helpful ways to process complicated feelings. That’s what inspired Bay Area resident Constance Pleasant to start Comic Con for Veterans.

Constance’s father was an army Vet, dealing with a disability. He loved comic books, and found that art therapy helped him through his health challenges. In caring for him, Constance noticed a need for connection and camaraderie in the comic loving Vet community.

Constance Pleasant and emcee William "Billy" Anderson Veteran Comic Con founder Constance Pleasant and emcee William "Billy" Anderson

The Veteran Comic Con takes place this Sunday, November 10th at the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco. It features indie comic book artists who are veterans, along with lots of activities for attendees. Tickets are free for Vets. To learn more, visit: Veteran Comic Con