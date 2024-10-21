© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Heyday books celebrates 50 years of publishing and telling California stories

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Dennis Anderson
This interview aired in the October 21, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Heyday books. Malcolm Margolin founded the non-profit, independent publisher in Berkeley. Heyday is known for releasing a wide range of books relating to California, such as nature, history and poetry. One of their latest books is "Heyday at Fifty: Selected Writings from Five Decades of Independent California Publishing."

Malcolm Margolin retired in 2016. He passed the publisher torch to Steve Wasserman. Steve is also the author of “Tell me Something, Tell Me Anything: Even if It’s a Lie.” The book is a memoir told through essays. In this interview Steve spoke about his new book and Heyday's literary legacy.

This interview was co-produced with Sarah Jessee and Porfiro Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
