Heyday books celebrates 50 years of publishing and telling California stories

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Heyday books. Malcolm Margolin founded the non-profit, independent publisher in Berkeley. Heyday is known for releasing a wide range of books relating to California, such as nature, history and poetry. One of their latest books is "Heyday at Fifty: Selected Writings from Five Decades of Independent California Publishing."

Malcolm Margolin retired in 2016. He passed the publisher torch to Steve Wasserman. Steve is also the author of “Tell me Something, Tell Me Anything: Even if It’s a Lie.” The book is a memoir told through essays. In this interview Steve spoke about his new book and Heyday's literary legacy.

This interview was co-produced with Sarah Jessee and Porfiro Rangel.