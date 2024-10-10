California Prop 3: Adding same-sex marriage to the constitution

Subscribe to the Gimme My Props podcast for election explainers covering California, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, and Richmond in two minutes or less.

While same-sex marriage has been legal in California for more than a decade, the state constitution still says it’s prohibited.

That’s because of another proposition: Prop 8.

Back in 2008, California voters approved that measure, which defined marriage as strictly between a man and a woman.

When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Prop 8 became a “zombie law” — virtually unenforceable but still on the books.

Proposition 3 on this year’s ballot would officially repeal this zombie law, on top of making same-sex marriage a constitutional right.

Supporters say this will give extra protection to same-sex marriage in California in case the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws it in the future.

Opponents say the measure goes too far and would “override” marriage laws in the state.