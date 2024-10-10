California Prop 3: Adding same-sex marriage to the constitution

© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:58 PM PDT
While same-sex marriage has been legal in California for more than a decade, the state constitution still says it’s prohibited.

That’s because of another proposition: Prop 8.

Back in 2008, California voters approved that measure, which defined marriage as strictly between a man and a woman.

When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Prop 8 became a “zombie law” — virtually unenforceable but still on the books.

Proposition 3 on this year’s ballot would officially repeal this zombie law, on top of making same-sex marriage a constitutional right.

Supporters say this will give extra protection to same-sex marriage in California in case the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws it in the future.

Opponents say the measure goes too far and would “override” marriage laws in the state.

This election explainer was reported by Yue Stella Yu from our newsroom partner CalMatters. Check out the full 2024 Voter Guide from CalMatters here.
