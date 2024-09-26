'Black Rodeo' captures Black cowboy culture through vibrant photos

This story aired in the September 26th episode of Crosscurrents.

Bay Area photographer Tricia Turner has shot for major companies such as Levi and Vogue. But for a long time she wanted to capture a group that doesn’t get much mainstream attention–Black cowboys. For two years Tricia traveled around the Western United States to photograph the life of African Americans in rodeo culture. Her book “Black Rodeo” is a collection of intimate photos that celebrates the spirit of Black rodeo culture.

