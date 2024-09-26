© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'Black Rodeo' captures Black cowboy culture through vibrant photos

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Black Rodeo - Tricia Turner Photography
Tricia Turner
Tricia Turner's book 'Black Rodeo' takes us inside the legacy of Black cowboys today

This story aired in the September 26th episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen!

Bay Area photographer Tricia Turner has shot for major companies such as Levi and Vogue. But for a long time she wanted to capture a group that doesn’t get much mainstream attention–Black cowboys. For two years Tricia traveled around the Western United States to photograph the life of African Americans in rodeo culture. Her book “Black Rodeo” is a collection of intimate photos that celebrates the spirit of Black rodeo culture.

"Black Rodeo" is available here.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
