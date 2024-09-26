© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
After losing almost everything, a man finds his purpose by helping others

KALW | By André Davis,
Uncuffed
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Ninna Gaensler-Debs
/
KALW / Uncuffed

This story aired in the September 26th episode of Crosscurrents.

William Harris was proud of the close relationship he had with his father. It kept him afloat while he served time in prison; connecting with his dad gave him purpose. So, when his dad passed away, William felt like he lost everything. Uncuffed producer André Davis has this story about how William found meaning again by helping others when they are at their lowest. And a warning, this story mentions suicide. Please take care when listening.

It hit me. That’s what I need. I need a why. I need a reason. I need a purpose, what the hell am I here for?
William Harris

William Harris continues to give back as a mental health advocate and peer support specialist at San Quentin State Prison.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the crisis hotline, 988. If you are incarcerated, you can fill out form 7362 to get help.

California Mental Health Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

This story was produced by André Davis with help from Ninna Gaensler-Debs, Kathy Novak, Sand sound designer Eric "Maserati-E " Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

