After losing almost everything, a man finds his purpose by helping others

William Harris was proud of the close relationship he had with his father. It kept him afloat while he served time in prison; connecting with his dad gave him purpose. So, when his dad passed away, William felt like he lost everything. Uncuffed producer André Davis has this story about how William found meaning again by helping others when they are at their lowest. And a warning, this story mentions suicide. Please take care when listening.

It hit me. That’s what I need. I need a why. I need a reason. I need a purpose, what the hell am I here for? William Harris

William Harris continues to give back as a mental health advocate and peer support specialist at San Quentin State Prison.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the crisis hotline, 988. If you are incarcerated, you can fill out form 7362 to get help.

California Mental Health Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

