A childhood separated from mother, home, and country

This story aired in the September 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

A young kid living in California is suddenly uprooted and dropped into a world where everything feels different. He says his father took him and his siblings away from their mother and their home in the U.S. They were left to live in Mexico with grandparents who had never planned on raising them.

Uncuffed producer Anthony Ivy brings us this story of a young boy who had to quickly learn how to survive in a place that felt foreign, and somehow also familiar.

That’s like my whole world crashed because it’s my dad. He meant everything to me man. And it broke me.

