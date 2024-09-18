© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

A childhood separated from mother, home, and country

KALW | By Uncuffed,
Anthony Ivy
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
An image of the Uncuffed logo, which shows a hand holding a microphone in front of prison bars
We have chosen not to name the person in this story to protect the identity of his family members.

This story aired in the September 18, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

A young kid living in California is suddenly uprooted and dropped into a world where everything feels different. He says his father took him and his siblings away from their mother and their home in the U.S. They were left to live in Mexico with grandparents who had never planned on raising them.

Uncuffed producer Anthony Ivy brings us this story of a young boy who had to quickly learn how to survive in a place that felt foreign, and somehow also familiar.

That’s like my whole world crashed because it’s my dad. He meant everything to me man. And it broke me.

This story was produced by Anthony Ivy with help from Kathy Novak, Sonia Paul and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy is originally from North Stockton, California. He is a producer for Uncuffed and was rcently released from prison after a 13 year sentence. While incarcerated, Anthony worked and produced many stories from the inside. Since Anthony's release, he is continuing the road to success from the other side of the walls.
