Uncuffed
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM.

He flunked first grade. Now, he's graduating college.

KALW | By William Harris, André Davis
Uncuffed
Published September 5, 2024
André Davis is about to get a college degree at San Quentin. But he didn't always love school.
Ninna Gaensler-Debs
/
KALW / Uncuffe
André Davis is about to get a college degree at San Quentin. But he didn't always love school.

One André Davis' earliest memories of school when his teacher told him he didn’t pass the first grade. It triggered a complicated relationship with education that he's now working hard to change. Uncuffed producer William Harris interviewed André about how he grew from that first grade failure into a future college graduate. 

From elementary school all the way to junior high school I was having problems in school with my education. I just hated it.
André Davis

This story was produced by William Harris with help from Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more at www.weareuncuffed.org
William Harris
André Davis
Uncuffed
