He flunked first grade. Now, he’s graduating college.

One André Davis' earliest memories of school when his teacher told him he didn’t pass the first grade. It triggered a complicated relationship with education that he's now working hard to change. Uncuffed producer William Harris interviewed André about how he grew from that first grade failure into a future college graduate.

From elementary school all the way to junior high school I was having problems in school with my education. I just hated it.

André Davis

This story was produced by William Harris with help from Angela Johnston, Ninna Gaensler-Debs and sound designer Eric Maserati-E Abercrombie.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed.

