For many San Franciscans, City Hall meetings are lost in translation

In a racially-diverse city, like San Francisco, English is a second language for many communities, who grow up speaking Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese or Tagolog as their mother tongue. But when these communities come to City Hall to take their concerns to the Board of Supervisors, it is often difficult navigating around the government bureaucracy because of the language barrier.

KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke recently to Zhe Wu, a reporter with the San Francisco Public Press, about the problem with language translation between the City Hall and the city's Chinese speaking community.