© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

For many San Franciscans, City Hall meetings are lost in translation

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Zhe Wu, San Francisco Public Press
San Francisco Public Press
Zhe Wu, San Francisco Public Press

In a racially-diverse city, like San Francisco, English is a second language for many communities, who grow up speaking Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese or Tagolog as their mother tongue. But when these communities come to City Hall to take their concerns to the Board of Supervisors, it is often difficult navigating around the government bureaucracy because of the language barrier.

KALW's news editor Sunni Khalid spoke recently to Zhe Wu, a reporter with the San Francisco Public Press, about the problem with language translation between the City Hall and the city's Chinese speaking community.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid