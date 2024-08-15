© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Foul Ball
This is a season-long series, looking at what is the A's final season in Oakland, which may mark the end of major league team sports in a city that boasted all four a half-century ago. So, sit back, relax, and listen to a dirge of what is and what once was.

Finley Ball

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

This interview aired in the August 15, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

The Oakland A’s are currently at last place in the western division of baseball, but they’ve picked up a few unexpected wins. Today, a conversation with the author "Finley Ball" — Nancy Finely.

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
