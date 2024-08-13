KALW’s Favorite Moments from Outside Lands 2024

This year’s Outside Lands was once again stacked with excellent music moments, fantastic fashion, some fog, and all the weird and wonderful things that happen at a three-day concert in the park. Here are some of the moments that stood out for KALW Music Editor Tshego Letsoalo and DJ Marcus Rosario.

Hearing the Last Dinner Party while walking in

Even though they were the band that this music editor wanted to see the most (after she got scammed trying to see the British band in April at Bimbo’s 365) and she timed her trip from Oakland to the Polo Fields sort of just right, traffic and the Universe conspired against her. It was pretty devastating to hear “Portrait of a Dead Girl” from just outside Golden Gate Park but from what I heard through the trees and people who were actually there to experience it, they were amazing. Dear The Last Dinner Party, if anyone could kill me, it probably would be you.

The Japanese House

There’s an underrated sweetness to Friday afternoon at Outside Lands when people are still trickling in and things aren’t too crazy. The sun did a little peek-a-boo at the main stage during a set by The Japanese House, the indie-pop project of Amber Bain, who introduced one of the songs as “for the gays.” This may have been the queerest Outside Lands lineup yet, and The Japanese House brought the kind of twee that people couldn’t resist doing unified arm waving to.

Graphic Tees and Monochrome

THE HOLY MOUNTAIN

Of course festival fashion is a thing and most of the outfits seemed to be Chappell Roan-inspired with cowboy boots and teeny shorts (shoutout to the people who don’t feel the cold I guess). But alongside the rainbow gear and young dudes with broccoli haircuts, there was also excellent graphic tees and a lot of monochrome outfits.

Grace Jones

SKYLER GREENE

There’s so much to say about the amazing 76-year old’s set on day two, who performed on the main stage just as the last of the surprise Saturday sun was setting behind the cypress trees: her larger-than-life entrance in superlong black and white skirt; getting on the shoulders of a security guy in the front to sing to the crowd; when she hula hooped for an entire song; and when she sang Amazing Grace because she absolutely is.

The Chappell Roan Effect

default

Who would have guessed that a Chappell Roan performance would single-handedly make a music festival feel like it instantly doubled in capacity? Right before taking the Lands End stage, the amount of attendees at OSL seemed to grow immensely. The popularity of the singer whose music is inspired by 1980s synth-pop and early 2000s pop commanded the Lands End stage and from some of the vantage points, it seemed like the entire field was filled to the brim and swelled right before taking the stage.

Alex the Great Bunny

The Flemish Giant and local celebrity was seen near Beer Lands, capturing everyone's attention. Amid the frenetic energy of how a music festival can feel, there's something special about witnessing a serene rabbit in its own miniature vehicle that brings a moment of zen.

DARUMAS

Josh Withers

One of the bands we were most excited to see, DARUMAS, perfectly captured the magic and madness of Outside Lands. “This has been one of the craziest places we’ve played so far,” shared Ceci Leon, while Aldana Aguirre added, “It's just been amazing taking everything in and just being here.” Their energy matched the festival’s vibe—exhilarating and unforgettable.

Dolores’

The Dolores' stage shone as a vibrant celebration of community and queerness. Co-host Per Sia, founding member of Drag Story Hour and Queen of El Rio, expressed the essence of the stage perfectly: "This was my second year co-hosting the Dolores stage, and it's been really awesome to be able to embrace community and have queerness at the center because we're not going anywhere. I'm sorry but queer people are here to stay. Because we bring the party, we bring the glamor, we bring everything."

The Dolores stage buzzed with nonstop energy, featuring an array of fantastic DJs and an explosion of color. Highlights included a performance by the iconic Crystal Waters, whose club classics were accompanied by dazzling dance routines. Notable DJ Nina Sol also delivered a soulful house set on Sunday that turned Dolores' into a church at one point, adding to the vibrant, inclusive spirit that makes San Francisco’s celebration of its rich LGBTQ+ history so unique.

BADBADNOTGOOD

After hitting the stage, BADBADNOTGOOD's Alexander Sowinski shared their pre-show ritual: "Warm the body, clean the pipes, and make sure everything feels just right." Their meticulous preparation paid off, as their performance radiated a relaxed, vibey energy that captivated the crowd. Chester Hansen admired the festival’s ambiance, remarking, "It’s a really beautiful place." The band also celebrated San Francisco’s rich musical heritage, with Sowinski noting, "Shout out to the Fillmore, Santana, Grateful Dead, and everything related to the Buchla, music history, synthesizers, and hippie culture. It’s an honor to be here."

Killer Mike

Killer Mike's performance at Outside Lands was a captivating showcase of his artistry, enriched by heartfelt tributes to Bay Area rappers and the local music scene. Reflecting on his first visit to the Bay Area in 1996, he recalled staying in Vallejo and how that experience shaped his early impressions of California. His backup singers added to the magic of the performance with their impressive vocal prowess, making the set a standout moment of the festival.

House x Techno Jackets

Spotting these jackets at music festivals has become almost like a game of bingo—each sighting is another checkmark on the card. Who would've guessed that music genre apparel would become such a festival trend?

Golden State Cider Is Really Popular

With a dizzying array of food and drink options, one takeaway was clear: Golden State Hard Cider was so popular that it consistently sold out earlier than you would expect. Just another reminder that the best things go fast at Outside Lands.

