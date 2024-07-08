María José Llergo: Tiny Desk Concert

In the moment that María José Llergo took her place behind the Tiny Desk, those of us lucky enough to be in the audience (and now anyone who watches the video document it — lucky you) were transported to her native Andalusia in southern Spain, the traditional home of flamenco.

But the Spanish music scene that Llergo is part of is exploding with new energy, too. Her vocals are based in the Arab-influenced vocal trilling of cante jondo, but like many artists from Spain these days, she uses tradition as a springboard for stylistic mash-ups with hip-hop, R&B and jazz.

Her cross-genre expressions display a nuanced balance of her respect for the deeply-ingrained cultural influences left over from the 16th century that is her family background as well as 21st century music that is her day-to-day reality.

Llergo’s performance is propelled by a vivacious spirit, and her final song, “LO QUE SIENTO,” is a meditation on and homage to what it means to be a Spanish musician in this moment when the boundaries of genre and tradition can be both celebrated and expanded.

SET LIST

"RUEDA, RUEDA"

"JURAMENTO"

"SUPERPODER"

"APRENDIENDO A VOLAR"

"LO QUE SIENTO"



MUSICIANS

María José Llergo Sanchez: vocals

Julio Martin Macias: keyboards

Carlos Sosa Zambrano: drums

Juan Manuel Montoya: bass, guitar



